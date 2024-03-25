Man charged after bringing replica firearm in business, threatening multiple people: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police has charged a man after he allegedly brought a replica firearm into a business and threatened multiple people.

Police say they responded to a man with a gun inside of a restaurant in the 6900 block of Mumford Road who was allegedly threatening customers and staff at around 9 p.m. on Friday.

The man was arrested inside the restaurant by officers.

According to a Monday news release, police also seized a replica firearm, ammunition, a collapsible baton, and what was believed to be cocaine and methamphetamine from the man.

The 28-year-old man is set to appear in Halifax provincial court on Monday to face multiple charges including:

two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

two counts of carrying a concealed weapon

two counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

use of an imitation firearm in an offence

uttering threats to cause death

failing to comply with conditions of a court order

