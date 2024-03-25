ATLANTIC
    • Man charged after bringing replica firearm in business, threatening multiple people: Halifax police

    A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo. A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo.
    Halifax Regional Police has charged a man after he allegedly brought a replica firearm into a business and threatened multiple people.

    Police say they responded to a man with a gun inside of a restaurant in the 6900 block of Mumford Road who was allegedly threatening customers and staff at around 9 p.m. on Friday.

    The man was arrested inside the restaurant by officers.

    According to a Monday news release, police also seized a replica firearm, ammunition, a collapsible baton, and what was believed to be cocaine and methamphetamine from the man.

    The 28-year-old man is set to appear in Halifax provincial court on Monday to face multiple charges including:

    •  two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
    •  two counts of carrying a concealed weapon
    •  two counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public
    •  use of an imitation firearm in an offence
    •  uttering threats to cause death
    •  failing to comply with conditions of a court order

