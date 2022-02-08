Man charged after holding two men at knifepoint: N.S. RCMP

A man is facing various charges, including assault and forcible confinement, after he allegedly held two men at knifepoint in their vehicle in Cape Breton.

On Monday morning, police say two men were sitting in their vehicle on Young’s Private Road in Malagawatch, N.S., when a man jumped through the passenger side window of the vehicle and held a knife to the throat of the passenger.

“The suspect threatened to harm the passenger, moved the knife back and forth from the driver and passenger, assaulted the driver and damaged the vehicle during the incident,” says the Nova Scotia RCMP in a news release.

According to police, at one point, the suspect stole the keys to the vehicle but did return them before fleeing on foot.

Police have identified the man as 42-year-old Clayton Young of Malagawatch. After attempting to locate him, police say they eventually contacted Young by phone, but he refused to speak to them.

At around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, police located Young in Eskasoni, N.S., where they say he was arrested without incident. Young was held in custody overnight and was set to appear in Port Hawkesbury provincial court Tuesday.

Young is charged with: