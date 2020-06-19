HALIFAX -- A man has been charged after he allegedly attacked a nurse at New Brunswick’s Miramichi Regional Hospital.

Officers with the Miramichi Police Force responded to a weapons complaint at the hospital at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a nurse was assaulted by a patient with a knife and a security officer was held at knifepoint.

A crisis negotiator was also called to the scene. After nearly two hours of negotiations, police say the suspect tried to leave the hospital with the security guard.

A police officer used his Taser to subdue the suspect and the situation ended without further incident.

Justin Keith MacIvor appeared Friday in Miramichi provincial court, where he was charged with assault with a weapon.

Police say they expect to lay additional charges against the 33-year-old man from South Esk, N.B., in the coming days.

MacIvor has been remanded into custody.