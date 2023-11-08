Man charged with assault wanted on Nova Scotia-wide warrant

The RCMP has obtained a Nova Scotia-wide arrest warrant for a man accused of intimate partner violence.

Police say the alleged incidents happened between November 2022 and November of this year in Lantz, N.S.

Ralph Martell is charged with:

assault with a weapon

assault

11 counts of failure to comply with conditions of a release order

Police say the 32-year-old may be living in Pictou County.

Martell is described as five-foot-eight, 145 pounds, with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Martell, or who knows where he may be, is asked to call East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).