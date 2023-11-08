ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man charged with assault wanted on Nova Scotia-wide warrant

    Ralph Martell is pictured. (RCMP) Ralph Martell is pictured. (RCMP)

    The RCMP has obtained a Nova Scotia-wide arrest warrant for a man accused of intimate partner violence.

    Police say the alleged incidents happened between November 2022 and November of this year in Lantz, N.S.

    Ralph Martell is charged with:

    • assault with a weapon
    • assault
    • 11 counts of failure to comply with conditions of a release order

    Police say the 32-year-old may be living in Pictou County.

    Martell is described as five-foot-eight, 145 pounds, with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

    Anyone who sees Martell, or who knows where he may be, is asked to call East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News