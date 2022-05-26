Man charged with attempted murder after altercation in Halifax

A man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was injured in an altercation in a Halifax community Wednesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a disturbance in the 0-100 block of Sylvia Avenue in Spryfield around 3:30 a.m.

Police say two men got into a fight and one man was injured. The 41-year-old was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 43-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is now facing charges.

In addition to attempted murder, Lucian Swinamer has been charged with aggravated assault.

Swinamer is due to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.

Police say the men know each other.