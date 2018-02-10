

CTV Atlantic





Cumberland District RCMP are investigating a stabbing that took place Thursday night in Oxford, N.S.

At approximately 9 p.m. on February 8, police responded to an assault call at a residence in Oxford. Officers discovered a man suffering from stab wounds and other injuries. The victim, a 58-year-old man from Oxford reported he had been assaulted by a man known to him with a hammer and a knife.

The suspect was arrested in his home shortly after the incident. The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

41-year-old Ritchie John Leslie Pye of Oxford has been charged with Attempted Murder and Forcible Confinement. He appeared Friday in Amherst Provincial Court.