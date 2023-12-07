Man charged with drug trafficking after allegedly pointing gun in Halifax parking lot

Police say a man is facing drug trafficking charges after an incident in a Halifax parking Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 3600 block area of Joseph Howe Drive around 10:15 a.m.

It was reported to police a man in a vehicle was arguing with another man in the parking lot.

Police say the man in the vehicle pointed what was believed to be a firearm at the other man before he drove away.

Const. John MacLeod says officers found the vehicle a short distance away and arrested the driver.

“Officers seized a quantity of cocaine and cash from the driver and the vehicle. A firearm was not located,” MacLeod said in a Thursday news release. “A 41-year-old man is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court to face one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.”

