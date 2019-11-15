HALIFAX – A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of Triston Reece.

Kaz Henry Cox, 40, of Halifax was arrested on Gloria McCluskey Avenue in Dartmouth on Friday.

Police say Cox has been charged with one count of first-degree murder in Reece’s death.

Reece was found suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds in the 7100 block of Scot Street in Halifax on July 26.

The 19-year-old man was rushed to hospital, where he died from his injuries a few hours later.

Reece’s homicide was recently added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

However, police say Cox’s arrest was not made as a result of the program.

Cox is due to appear in Halifax provincial court on Monday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they believe there are additional people who have information about Reece’s murder. They’re asking anyone who has not already spoken to police to come forward.