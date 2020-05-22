HALIFAX -- A man has been charged with first-degree murder after another man was shot and killed in Moncton, N.B., Thursday evening.

The RCMP responded to a report that a gunshot had been fired at a home on Sangster Street around 9:20 p.m.

Police found an injured man inside the home. He was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Josh Daley of Moncton.

The suspect had fled the scene before officers arrived. There was a heavy police presence in the area of Sangster and Gordon streets Thursday evening as officers searched for the man.

Witnesses told CTV News that RCMP officers were seen running in the area with their weapons drawn.

Police arrested the 22-year-old suspect at a nearby residence a short time later. He was held in custody overnight.

Jake Mischiek of Moncton has been charged with first-degree murder in Daley’s death.

Mischiek was remanded into custody and is due to appear in Moncton provincial court Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the RCMP is asking anyone who has information about the incident, or who may have been in the area at the time, to contact the Major Crime Unit at 506-857-2400.