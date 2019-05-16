Featured
Man charged with murder in death of fellow inmate at N.B. prison
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, May 16, 2019 11:02AM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, May 16, 2019 1:03PM ADT
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a fellow inmate at a New Brunswick prison.
RCMP responded to the Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B., shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 18.
Police say an inmate was found badly injured in his cell. He was taken to the infirmary, where he was pronounced dead.
The victim was identified as 27-year-old Calvin Clifford Kenny of Fermeuse, N.L.
On Wednesday, 23-year-old Brandon Blake Colford was charged with second-degree murder in Kenny’s death.
The Blackville, N.B., man remains behind bars and will appear in court at a later date.
Colford is already serving a sentence for second-degree murder after pleading guilty to the charge in 2017.
Colford admitted to killing 49-year-old Michael Mark Ryan, whose body was found inside his Miramichi home on April 23, 2016.