A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a fellow inmate at a New Brunswick prison.

RCMP responded to the Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B., shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 18.

Police say an inmate was found badly injured in his cell. He was taken to the infirmary, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Calvin Clifford Kenny of Fermeuse, N.L.

On Wednesday, 23-year-old Brandon Blake Colford was charged with second-degree murder in Kenny’s death.

The Blackville, N.B., man remains behind bars and will appear in court at a later date.

Colford is already serving a sentence for second-degree murder after pleading guilty to the charge in 2017.

Colford admitted to killing 49-year-old Michael Mark Ryan, whose body was found inside his Miramichi home on April 23, 2016.