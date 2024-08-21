ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man charged with stunting after driving 60 km/h over speed limit: Halifax police

    A Halifax Regional Police officer's badge is pictured. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV Atlantic) A Halifax Regional Police officer's badge is pictured. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV Atlantic)
    Share

    A 23-year-old man has been charged with stunting after police say they clocked him driving 60 km/h over the posted speed limit.

    Halifax Regional Police (HRP) says an officer saw a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 118 near the exit for Dartmouth Crossing around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday.

    Police say the vehicle's speed was clocked at 160 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

    According to HRP, the man was ticketed for stunting – a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

    The man's driver's licence was also suspended for seven days and the vehicle was seized.

    The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News