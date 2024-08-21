Man charged with stunting after driving 60 km/h over speed limit: Halifax police

A 23-year-old man has been charged with stunting after police say they clocked him driving 60 km/h over the posted speed limit.

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) says an officer saw a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 118 near the exit for Dartmouth Crossing around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the vehicle's speed was clocked at 160 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

According to HRP, the man was ticketed for stunting – a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

The man's driver's licence was also suspended for seven days and the vehicle was seized.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.