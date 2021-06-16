HALIFAX -- Halifax police have charged a 31-year-old man with stunting on N.S. Highway 111 on Tuesday.

On June 15, a member of Halifax Regional Police’s traffic unit spotted a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 111 in Dartmouth. Police say the officer clocked the vehicle at 137 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone.

The driver, a 31-year-old man, was charged with stunting -- a charge automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

Police say the driver also had his vehicle seized and towed, and has been suspended from driving for one week.

Halifax Regional Police say they issued 32 other summary offence tickets to drivers on Monday and Tuesday – three for speeding, 10 for using a cell phone while driving and 19 for other offences including no insurance, expired plates and no license.