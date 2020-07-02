HALIFAX -- Halifax police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was killed and two people were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, after a shooting in west-end Halifax late Wednesday night.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the 6300-block of Cork St. around 10:43 p.m., where they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound outside of the residence. Inside the residence they located a deceased adult male, and an adult female with injuries.

Police believe the three victims are known to each other.

Two of the victims were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, where they remain at this time.

Police have not released any information about suspects at this time, saying the investigation is in its early stages.

Cork St. is closed to traffic from Dublin St. to Oxford St. as members of the forensic identification unit and integrated major crimes unit continue to investigate.