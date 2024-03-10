ATLANTIC
    • Man dies after being struck by passenger train near Wellington: N.S. RCMP

    The RCMP in Halifax is investigating a fatal collision between a man and a passenger train on Saturday.

    Police say they responded alongside emergency services to a report of a person being struck by a passenger train close to Highway 2 near Wellington, N.S., around 6:23 p.m.

    At the scene, officers found a 41-year-old man from Fletchers Lake. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Police say the investigation is still underway with help from the Medical Examiner Service.

