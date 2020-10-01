HALIFAX -- A man has died after a bicycle and truck collided in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County.

Emergency crews responded to the collision on Highway 10, near Mossman Station Road, in West Northfield, N.S., around 12:43 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The 68-year-old man was from Lunenburg County. His name has not been released.

The driver of the truck, a 60-year-old man, was not injured.

Police say the investigation into the collision is ongoing and a collision reconstructionist is on scene.

There are detours in the area. Motorists are being advised to expect delays into Thursday evening.