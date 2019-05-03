Featured
Man dies after car, Codiac Transpo bus collide in Moncton
A car and Codiac Transpo bus collided in Moncton on April 23, 2019. (Submitted: Wade Perry)
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, May 3, 2019 1:19PM ADT
A man has died from injuries he sustained when a car and Codiac Transpo bus collided in Moncton last month.
The RCMP say the crash happened at the corner of Mountain Road and Weldon Street around 11:20 a.m. on April 23.
A passenger in the car was taken to hospital. Police say they learned this week that the man died from complications as a result of his injuries.
The 72-year-old man was from Sainte-Marie-de-Kent, N.B.
Police say the driver of the car was taken to hospital, treated, and released.
No one else was injured.
Police are investigating the collision. No other details have been relased.