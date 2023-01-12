Man dies after car, transport truck collide in Antigonish County

A 24-year-old West Bay, N.S., man has died after a car and a transport truck collided in East Havre Boucher, N.S.

Antigonish County District RCMP, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to the collision on Highway 104 shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Once on scene, police learned that a transport truck was travelling west on Highway 104 towards Antigonish, N.S., and a car was travelling east towards Cape Breton, when they collided.

The driver and sole occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the transport truck, a 30-year-old Ontario man, was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Highway 104 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.