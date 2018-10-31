

CTV Atlantic





A man is dead following a bizarre incident in which a shot was fired inside a store in Miramichi and later inside a vehicle following a police chase.

Members of the Miramichi Police Force responded to the Walmart on Douglastown Boulevard around 5:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a firearm had been discharged inside the store before officers arrived and the suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle.

No one was injured inside the store.

Officers pursued the vehicle south on Route 11 but police say the driver refused to stop.

The Miramichi Police Force called on the Richibucto RCMP for assistance around 5:30 p.m. and the Mounties deployed a spike belt across Highway 11 near Richibucto, forcing the vehicle to come to a stop.

Wednesday evening, the Miramichi Police Force said the vehicle’s occupants had been taken into custody. However, the RCMP issued a different version of events Thursday.

The Mounties say officers heard a shot fired inside the vehicle shortly after it came to a stop. The 26-year-old driver was injured and taken to hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

A 41-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested at the scene by the Miramichi Police Force.

Police say no shots were fired at police and no one else was injured.

The investigation is ongoing. There is no word on whether charges may be laid against the female passenger at this time.