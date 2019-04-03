

CTV Atlantic





A man has died after a three-vehicle collision in Dartmouth.

The RCMP and fire crews responded to the crash on Highway 107, between Main Street and Exit 14, shortly after 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the crash involved a Ford Focus, a Honda Civic, and a GMC truck.

The driver, and lone occupant, of the Ford Focus was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

His name has not been released, but police say he was from West Chezzetcook, N.S.

A woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries. A third person involved in the crash wasn’t injured.

A section of Highway 107 was closed for several hours Tuesday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.