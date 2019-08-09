

CTV Atlantic





A man has died after his tow truck left the road near Mazerolle Settlement, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision on Highway 2 shortly after 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say it appears the driver lost control of the tow truck, which then crashed into a guard rail and rolled onto its roof.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The 28-year-old man was from Woodstock, N.B.

He was the only person inside the vehicle at the time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but police say wet roads due to heavy rain may have been a contributing factor.