HALIFAX -- A man has died after two snowmobiles collided near Bathurst, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the crash on a trail in Sormany, N.B., shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday.

Police say one snowmobile was headed east and one was headed west when they collided head-on.

One driver, a 55-year-old man from Bathurst, died at the scene.

The second driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say both men were wearing helmets. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.