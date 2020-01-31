Man dies after two snowmobiles collide near Bathurst
Published Friday, January 31, 2020 11:45AM AST Last Updated Friday, January 31, 2020 11:46AM AST
Emergency crews respond to a fatal snowmobile collision in Sormany, N.B., on Jan. 30, 2020. (Submitted: Josee Godin)
HALIFAX -- A man has died after two snowmobiles collided near Bathurst, N.B.
The RCMP responded to the crash on a trail in Sormany, N.B., shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday.
Police say one snowmobile was headed east and one was headed west when they collided head-on.
One driver, a 55-year-old man from Bathurst, died at the scene.
The second driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say both men were wearing helmets. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.