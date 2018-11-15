

CTV Atlantic





A 30-year-old Amherst man is dead after his vehicle left a highway in Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County Thursday morning.

The incident happened on Highway 302 in Nappan, N.S. before 11 a.m.

Police say the driver was ejected from the vehicle after he lost control and it rolled off the highway.

Police say the man had no pulse when they arrived on scene and paramedics were unable to revive him.

The road is closed while a collision analyst examines the scene for evidence. It is expected to reopen late Thursday afternoon.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.