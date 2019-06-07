Featured
Man dies after vehicle leaves road, crashes into wall in Dartmouth
A man has died after his vehicle left the road, struck a guardrail, and then a wall in Dartmouth.
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, June 7, 2019 8:28AM ADT
A man is dead and another is in hospital after a vehicle left the road in Dartmouth Thursday evening.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a vehicle on fire in the Burnside Industrial Park at 11:16 p.m.
Police say the vehicle was headed west on Akerley Boulevard when it left the road, struck a guardrail, and then a wall.
The engine caught fire, but was extinguished by another motorist.
The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No details about the victim have been released.
A male passenger was helped out of the vehicle and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A section of Akerley Boulevard was closed to traffic for several hours while police examined and cleared the scene. It has since reopened.
There is no word on a cause at this time.
Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them.