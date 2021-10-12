Man dies after vehicle leaves road, lands in Charlottetown, P.E.I. river

HALIFAX -

Police in Charlottetown, P.E.I. say a man has died after a single-vehicle collision on Riverside Drive early Tuesday morning.

In a release, Charlottetown Police Services says officers responded to a single vehicle collision at 2:31 a.m. on Oct. 12.

According to police, a vehicle left the road, struck a light standard and landed in the Hillsborough River.

Police say the lone male occupant was removed from the vehicle and taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing.