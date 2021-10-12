Man dies after vehicle leaves road, lands in Charlottetown, P.E.I. river

Police in Charlottetown, P.E.I. say a man has died after a single-vehicle collision on Riverside Drive early Tuesday morning. Police in Charlottetown, P.E.I. say a man has died after a single-vehicle collision on Riverside Drive early Tuesday morning.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Edmonton

Montreal

Ottawa

London

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Vancouver

Vancouver Island