A 21-year-old man from Tracadie, N.B., died in a collision in Saint-Simon, N.B., on Friday evening.

Police say they responded to a call about a collision between a car and a motorcycle on Route 335.

“The collision is believed to have occurred when the driver of the motorcycle travelling westbound lost control and collided with the car travelling eastbound on Route 335,” the New Brunswick RCMP said in a news release. “The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The driver and sole occupant of the car was not injured.”

The Mounties had an accident-reconstruction specialist visit the scene to gather evidence and the crash is under investigation.