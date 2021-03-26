HALIFAX -- An unusual spring storm brought thunder, lightning and heavy rain to much of the Maritimes on Friday night.

As the disturbance moved through the region, there were several reports of lightning strikes throughout the area, potentially including a fatal house fire in the Halifax area.

Fire departments in Nova Scotia were busy Friday evening responding to a number of calls of buildings struck by lightning -- with several catching on fire -- and one reported death.

Nova Scotia RCMP confirmed Saturday morning that a 67-year-old man died Friday night in a house fire in Stillwater Lake, N.S., near Halifax.

Halifax Fire and Emergency says the call came in just before 8 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, a 67-year-old man from Stillwater Lake was located inside the home and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Halifax Fire officials say firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire in the building, and despite dangerous and difficult fire conditions, were able to remove a man to the outside. Paramedics and firefighters provided medical treatment at the scene but the man did not recover.

A 64-year-old woman from Stillwater Lake was also located outside the home with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was inside the residence at the time.

The fire department says the house has also been severely damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but is not believe to be suspicious at this time.

Fire officials say they are aware of reports of lightning in the area last night, but can’t speak to the origin of the fire until the investigation is complete. But some neighbours in the area say they witnessed heavy thunder and lightning in the moments before the fire broke out.

“"I just live further back in the community and we knew the thunder was coming we could hear it coming, the light was going and all of a sudden we heard this loud bang,” says neighbour Kim Conway.

"It came on rather suddenly and I was out back in my study and there was a loud bang so loud it practically shook the house. So I thought boy something must have hit somewhere and then I heard the sirens,” adds neighbour Gordon Earle.

In Lunenburg County, Nova Scotia RCMP and firefighters responded around 7:30 p.m. to a fire at St. Marks Place, a church converted into an event space.

It's located in the 5500 block of Highway 332 near Middle LaHave.

RCMP closed the highway down from Grimm Road to the LaHave ferry to allow crews to do their work. An RCMP spokesperson says no injuries have been reported and extent of damage is not known.