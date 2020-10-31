HALIFAX -- Police in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia, are dealing with the aftermath of a wellness check gone wrong, which left two police officers with stab wounds on Friday afternoon.

New Glasgow Regional Police say two members of the Stellarton Police Service and one member of the Westville Police Service were conducting a well-being check on an adult male at around 12:35 p.m. on Chisholm Street.

“During the well-being check, an altercation took place between the three officers and the adult male, resulting in two of the officers being stabbed,” says New Glasgow Regional Police Cst. Ken MacDonald.

The two officers – one from Stellarton and one from Westville – were taken to the Aberdeen Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and were later released.

The suspect, a 26-year-old Pictou County man, is facing multiple charges, which include:

Attempted murder

Three counts of uttering threats

Two counts of breach of probation

Two counts of assault with a weapon

Two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon

Two counts of assaulting a police officer

Resisting arrest

Police say the man is known to them, and he remains in custody as of Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old woman from Pictou County has also been charged in relation to the incident. She has been charged with obstructing a police officer; however, she has been released from custody.

Additionally, New Glasgow Regional Police note the well-being check incident on Friday is unrelated to a barricading incident that happened on the same day.