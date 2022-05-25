Man facing assault, weapons charges following altercation on Cape Breton beach

A 34-year-old man is facing over a dozen charges following an altercation on a Cape Breton beach over the weekend.

Cape Breton Regional Police were notified of a suspicious vehicle on a wood road in Beaver Cove, N.S., around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they say the vehicle had already left the scene and had been driven through a fence and deck to get to a nearby beach.

According to police, the driver yelled at the officers, tried to drive away, and then stopped at another vehicle on the beach and threatened its two occupants with bear spray. Police say the occupants were able to close their door, preventing the man from accessing their vehicle. They weren’t injured.

One officer then ran after the suspect, who police say resisted arrest by spraying the officer. The officer eventually managed to get a hold of the man and brought him under control with help from nearby residents.

Cody James Isadore of Wagmatcook, N.S., was remanded to the Cape Breton Correctional Centre.

He is facing a number of assault and weapons-related charges, including: