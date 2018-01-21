

CTV Atlantic





A 46-year-old main is facing several charges after he allegedly refused to pull over at a routine traffic stop in Sydney, N.S.

Cape Breton Regional Police say the vehicle left an attempted stop on George Street around 10:55 p.m. Saturday.

As a result, police say officers pursued the vehicle and it was later located near Brickyard Road on the Louisbourg Highway. Officers say two cruisers received minor damage.

According to police, the man is in custody and he’s facing several criminal code charges including refusal to provide a breath sample, obstruction and resisting arrest, assault with a weapon and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

CBRP is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers.