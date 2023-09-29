Man facing multiple charges after ramming cop car with stolen vehicle: RCMP

Lunenburg RCMP has charged a man after an alleged dangerous driving incident involving a stolen vehicle in Lunenburg County.

In a Friday news release, police say they responded to a report of a driving complain on Highway 103 in Chester Thursday.

Police say a Dodge Avenger was seen driving erratically, and rammed a vehicle from behind. The Avenger continued driving east on the highway, when it rammed into a second vehicle, and was trying to pass on the inside shoulder of the road.

Lunenburg RCMP said they requested help from the Halifax District RCMP who found the vehicle driving at high speed on Highway 103 near Upper Tantallon.

Police said an attempted traffic stop resulted in the Avenger ramming a police car before coming to a stop.

According to the release, the driver of the Avenger, 33-year-old Scott David Creamer from Halifax, was arrested safely by police. The man initially refused to identify himself, and officers say they observed signs of impairment.

Police said the man was given the ASD demand, but he refused to provide a sample. He was then transported to the Bridgewater Rural Detachment and was held in custody.

Officers say they later learned that the Dodge Avenger was stolen from the Pinehurst area of Lunenburg County earlier Thursday.

Creamer has been charged with:

three counts of assault with a weapon

four counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance

three counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident

flight from police

refusal of a lawful demand

obstruction of a peace officer

theft of a motor vehicle

possession of stolen property

Police say he will appear in Bridgewater provincial court on Thursday.

