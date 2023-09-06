Man fights for removal of statute of limitations for physical child abuse in N.B. and N.L.

Jack Whalen is travelling around the Atlantic provinces telling people about his childhood.

Between the ages of 13 to 17, Whalen spent close to two years in isolation at the Whitbourne Boys Home in Newfoundland.

Now, Whalen is sharing a visual representation of that time as he tries to raise awareness. On the back of his truck is a replica of the cell where he spent 730 days in solitary confinement.

"At one point, I was in there 87 days and I lost count after that,” Whalen said.

New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador are the only provinces with a statute of limitations for child abuse.

"These two provinces, I feel they should get on board with the rest of Canada, and make it fair for everybody,” said Glennis Whalen, Jack's wife.

“Newfoundlanders and people from New Brunswick, they deserve the same opportunities.”

The sight of the cell, which runs six-and-a-half feet long by five-and-a-half feet wide, can be difficult for those who encounter Whalen on his travels.

"It’s almost hard to put into words how I feel about it,” said Josh Goodman-Caines, a Frederictonian who saw the replica cell outside the New Brunswick legislature.

“I was initially inspired that someone with such a horrific story would be courageous enough to share it.”

Whalen hopes his movement will bring strength to other victims.

"I hope anybody that sees my story maybe it gives them a little bit of strength,” Whalen said.

“If something happened in their past and they want to change it.”

Glennis said she feels encouraged that her husband’s mission will be successful.

"Hopefully he'll succeed in changing the law for both provinces and all the children that deserve it,” she said.

Whalen is co-authoring a memoir with award winning writer Lisa Moore.

