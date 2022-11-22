Man found dead outside Moncton City Hall; death not considered suspicious

A man was found dead outside Moncton City Hall overnight.

Moncton Fire Department Platoon Chief Keith Guptill said they received a call of an unresponsive male around midnight.

Upon arrival, members of the Codiac Regional RCMP administered CPR to the man.

Firefighters took over patient care and determined the man had no pulse.

Ambulance New Brunswick arrived on scene and confirmed the man had died.

The City of Moncton says it is aware of the death.

Codiac Regional RCMP Sgt. Sebastian Decaens says a city bylaw officer found the man inside the public washroom located just outside city hall.

Decaens would not confirm the cause of death or the man's name, but did say he “had no fixed address.”

RCMP says the death is not considered suspicious in nature.