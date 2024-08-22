Man hospitalized after workplace incident in Bayer's Lake: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police says a man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following an incident as his workplace in the city.

Police responded to a workplace incident in the 200 block of Chain Lake Drive in Bayer's Lake around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A 44-year-old man fell off a ladder, according to a news release from police.

The Department of Labour is investigating the incident.

No further details have been released at this time.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.