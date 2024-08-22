ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man hospitalized after workplace incident in Bayer's Lake: Halifax police

    Share

    Halifax Regional Police says a man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following an incident as his workplace in the city.

    Police responded to a workplace incident in the 200 block of Chain Lake Drive in Bayer's Lake around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

    A 44-year-old man fell off a ladder, according to a news release from police.

    The Department of Labour is investigating the incident.

    No further details have been released at this time.

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News