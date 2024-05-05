ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man in custody following weapons-related incident at Halifax hotel: police

    The Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a weapons related incident at the Halifax Tower Hotel on Lakelands Boulevard on Sunday. (Mike Lamb/CTV News) The Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a weapons related incident at the Halifax Tower Hotel on Lakelands Boulevard on Sunday. (Mike Lamb/CTV News)
    Share

    A man is in custody after a weapons-related incident at a Halifax hotel Sunday morning.

    The Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a weapons related incident at the Halifax Tower Hotel on Lakelands Boulevard around 10:00 a.m. on Sunday.

    The Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a weapons related incident at the Halifax Tower Hotel on Lakelands Boulevard on Sunday. (Mike Lamb/CTV News)

    Police say one man has been taken into custody and there are no reported injuries.

    Roads have since reopened and access to the hotel has resumed.

    Police say the investigation is ongoing.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News