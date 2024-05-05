Man in custody following weapons-related incident at Halifax hotel: police

A man is in custody after a weapons-related incident at a Halifax hotel Sunday morning.

The Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a weapons related incident at the Halifax Tower Hotel on Lakelands Boulevard around 10:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a weapons related incident at the Halifax Tower Hotel on Lakelands Boulevard on Sunday. (Mike Lamb/CTV News)

Police say one man has been taken into custody and there are no reported injuries.

Roads have since reopened and access to the hotel has resumed.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.