Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries following workplace incident in Saint John, N.B.

A 60-year-old man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries in a workplace incident in Saint John, N.B.

WorkSafe N.B. confirmed it happened Thursday afternoon at AIM Recycling at 145 Gateway Road.

Police say emergency crews were called to the area for an industrial incident around 1:30 p.m.

Police have not disclosed the cause, but say the man was working on site when the incident happened.

The Saint John Police Forensic Identification Unit as well as WorkSafe N.B. attended the scene.

Police say a joint investigation is currently underway.

CTV News has reached out to the company for more details.

Saint John police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-506-648-3333.

This is a developing story that will be updated.