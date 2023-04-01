Man injured following robbery in Halifax's north end

One man is injured following a robbery in Halifax on Saturday.

Police were called to a robbery in the 5200 block of Rector Street at 2:38 p.m.

Officers say a group of seven teenagers approached a man they didn’t know, assaulted him and stole his property.

The victim suffered what police are calling non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene.

The suspects were not located.

Anyone with information about the incident or video from the area is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).