Man killed, woman injured in Musquodoboit Harbour crash
Police and a Nova Scotia Power truck respond to the scene of a single-vehicle collision in Musquodoboit Harbour, N.S. on Oct. 24, 2018. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic)
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, October 24, 2018 8:35AM ADT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 24, 2018 10:22AM ADT
A young man is dead and a woman is injured after a car left the highway and crashed into a pole in Musquodoboit Harbour, N.S.
The RCMP say the woman walked into the Twin Oaks Memorial Hospital around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday. They say she was disoriented and had a cut on her face, but hospital staff weren’t able to get much information from her.
Police responded to the scene and determined that the woman had been a passenger in a car that had crashed across the street from the hospital, on Highway 7.
Police say the car had crossed the highway into the oncoming lane and struck a pole.
The driver, a 24-year-old man from Head of Jeddore, N.S., died at the scene.
The woman was transferred to hospital in Dartmouth for further treatment.
A section of Highway 7 was closed to traffic for several hours Wednesday morning. It was expected to reopen around 10 a.m.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.