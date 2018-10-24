

CTV Atlantic





A young man is dead and a woman is injured after a car left the highway and crashed into a pole in Musquodoboit Harbour, N.S.

The RCMP say the woman walked into the Twin Oaks Memorial Hospital around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday. They say she was disoriented and had a cut on her face, but hospital staff weren’t able to get much information from her.

Police responded to the scene and determined that the woman had been a passenger in a car that had crashed across the street from the hospital, on Highway 7.

Police say the car had crossed the highway into the oncoming lane and struck a pole.

The driver, a 24-year-old man from Head of Jeddore, N.S., died at the scene.

The woman was transferred to hospital in Dartmouth for further treatment.

A section of Highway 7 was closed to traffic for several hours Wednesday morning. It was expected to reopen around 10 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.