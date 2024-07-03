Saint John police investigating discovery of man’s remains
Police in Saint John, N.B., say they are investigating the discovery of human remains on the shore of the Saint John River.
The remains were found east of the Reversing Falls around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.
The Saint John Fire Department assisted police in recovering the remains from the shore.
The remains are those of a 47-year-old Saint John man, according to a news release from police. His identity is not being released at this time.
Police say his next of kin has been notified and he was not reported missing.
The man’s cause and time of death are not yet known.
The Saint John Police Major Crime Unit and the Coroner’s Office are investigating.
Anyone with information on his death is asked to call police at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
