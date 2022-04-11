Man sentenced to 7 years on cocaine trafficking charges: N.B. RCMP

A man from Grand Falls, N.B., has been sentenced in connection with two RCMP investigations into drug trafficking.

Normand Godbout, 63, was sentenced to seven years for conspiracy to traffic cocaine, minus time already served, last Friday in the Bathurst Court of Queen's Bench.

Godbout has been in the custody since July 16, 2021, and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to traffic cocaine on Jan. 8, 2021.

Police say Godbout was arrested on May 22, 2018, as part of J-Thunder and J-Thunderstruck - two investigations led by the RCMP New Brunswick Federal and Serious Organized Crime Unit.

Beginning in 2016, the investigations focused on the trafficking of cocaine on the Acadian Peninsula and in Restigouche, Madawaska and Victoria Counties.

During the course of the investigations, police seized more than five kilograms of cocaine, and more than $900,000.

Police say 10 other people have been sentenced in connection with the investigations, receiving sentences ranging from 90 days to 12 years in prison.