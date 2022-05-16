Man seriously injured in Saint John stabbing; suspect arrested

A man is badly injured after he was stabbed in Saint John, N.B., early Sunday morning.

Saint John police say officers responded to the stabbing in the area of Waterloo and Paddock streets around 1:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a 43-year-old man who had been stabbed on Waterloo Street.

The man was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say an officer located and arrested a 41-year-old male suspect around 3:50 a.m.

The man was held in custody and is set to appear in provincial court.

Police say the two men knew each other and the major crime unit is investigating.