HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a man was shot by police in New Glasgow, N.S.

New Glasgow Regional Police were responding to a weapons complaint in the Washington Street area around 10 p.m. Monday when the shooting occurred.

Felix Cacchione, the director of SIRT, confirmed to CTV News that a police officer fired their weapon, striking and injuring the suspect.

The 25-year-old Pictou County man was taken to the Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow and later transferred to the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre in Halifax.

Cacchione isn’t certain of the extent of the man’s injuries, but said they were serious enough that he had to be transferred to Halifax.

No one else was injured.

No other details have been released at this time.

The matter has been referred to SIRT, which is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia.