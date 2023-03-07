Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Kingston shooting: N.S. RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man has life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Nova Scotia’s Kings County Monday night.

Police said they were at the scene on Pleasant Street in Kingston, N.S., in a tweet posted at 11:45 p.m.

The RCMP believes the incident is isolated.

“Based on the info we have, there is no threat to public safety,” the tweet added.

There is no word on if any arrests have been made in the case or if police are looking for suspects.

Police said Pleasant Street would be closed as officers continued to investigate.