FREDERICTON -- The signs are clear. The Bill Thorpe Walking Bridge is closed to foot traffic and cyclists, but on Saturday night a 41-year-old man either didn't see them or ignored them.

"It was pitch black and he attempted to cross the bridge," said Dave McKinley, the assistant deputy chief of the Fredericton fire department."He fell through where the decking used to be, to the water below."

McKinley says a staff member at a nearby bar called 911 after hearing someone in the water calling for help.

"There's a substructure coming up out of the water a few dozen yards downstream. He drifted down and was able to hold onto that until firefighters were able to get to him with a boat and rescue him," said McKinley.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries in the fire department's marine unit.

The city says fencing, signage, and an extensive public awareness campaign should keep residents away from the site which has been under construction since Sept. 18. But some say there should be more communication.

Even today, several residents tell me they weren't aware of the bridge construction and they were planning on traversing the St. John River by going over the bridge. That is, until large signage and fencing told them they might need to change their route.

Area resident Maryanne Bourgeois said she just found out earlier Monday morning by talking to a friend.

"Now I might have to change my route somehow," said Mike Gallant, another area resident. "Don't know where I might go across."

The Westmoreland Bridge is an option for pedestrians, but some say it's too far.

Sarah little says she knows people who have been on the bridge this past week.

"They'd seen the signs, they were just messing around, I guess," said Sarah Little, another area resident. "She just as easily could have been the person who fell through."

Construction is expected to be finished early next year. Until then first responders say walking on the bridge isn't worth the risk.