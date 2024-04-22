ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man ticketed after vehicle clocked going 87 km/h over the speed limit: Halifax police

    A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo. A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo.
    Share

    A man has been ticketed after police say he was caught driving more than 80 km/h over the speed limit in Bedford, N.S., on Monday afternoon.

    A member of Halifax Regional Police’s traffic unit saw a vehicle allegedly travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 102 near Hammonds Plains Road just before 2 p.m.

    Police say the officer clocked the vehicle at 187 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

    The driver was ticketed for stunting -- a charge automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

    The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

    Police say the 51-year-old man was also issued a summary offence ticket for driving with expired plates.

    His vehicle was seized and he has been suspended from driving for one week.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Wildfires trigger 2 evacuation alerts in B.C.

    Shifting winds triggered an evacuation alert for the tiny community of Endako in central British Columbia over the weekend, as fears of a long wildfire season in the province start to materialize.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News