Man ticketed after vehicle clocked going 87 km/h over the speed limit: Halifax police

A man has been ticketed after police say he was caught driving more than 80 km/h over the speed limit in Bedford, N.S., on Monday afternoon.

A member of Halifax Regional Police’s traffic unit saw a vehicle allegedly travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 102 near Hammonds Plains Road just before 2 p.m.

Police say the officer clocked the vehicle at 187 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

The driver was ticketed for stunting -- a charge automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

Police say the 51-year-old man was also issued a summary offence ticket for driving with expired plates.

His vehicle was seized and he has been suspended from driving for one week.

