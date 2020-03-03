HALIFAX -- A man has turned himself in to police and has been arrested following a vehicle stunt on Saturday evening in Cape Saint Marys, N.S.

On Saturday, just after 6 p.m., a car was driven off the wharf in Cape Saint Marys. N.S. RCMP responded to a report of a possible fatal collision, accompanied by additional RCMP resources, including the Underwater Recovery Team and a Collision Reconstructionist.

On Tuesday, the driver, a 39-year-old man from Mayflower, N.S., turned himself in to Meteghan RCMP.

He is facing the following charges:

Mischief

Stunting

Driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked

Driving a motor vehicle without liability policy

Releasing substance into the environment so that it causes or may cause adverse effect under the Nova Scotia Environment Act

The man was released on condition and is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court on April 17 at 9:30 a.m.