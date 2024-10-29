Man wanted in connection with Saint John shooting arrested

Police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a weekend shooting in Saint John, N.B., has been arrested.

The Saint John Police Force responded to a report that someone had been shot in the 10 block of Richmond Street just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

Police say they found a 28-year-old man who had “allegedly been shot” at the scene.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A warrant was issued that day for 21-year-old Rye Watt for being unlawfully at large.

In a Tuesday morning update, police said Watt was arrested without incident on Monday and he remains in custody.

Watt was allegedly in possession of a loaded firearm during his arrest.

