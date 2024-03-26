Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Moncton

The Saint John Police Force says a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for almost three weeks has been arrested.

Police say 33-year-old Devlin O’Blenis failed to report to a community correctional centre in Saint John, N.B., after he was released from an institution in Quebec.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on March 7.

Police say O’Blenis was arrested in Moncton last Thursday and he remains in custody.

He was serving a sentence of four years, six months and 19 days for:

the discharge of a restricted/prohibited firearm with intent

possessing a weapon contrary to a prohibition order

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.