Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Police in Saint John, N.B., are looking for a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.

An arrest warrant for 33-year-old Devlin O’Blenis was issued on Thursday.

Police say O’Blenis was released from an institution in Quebec before failing to report to a community correctional centre in Saint John on Wednesday.

His last known location is believed to be Moncton that same day.

He is serving a sentence of a four years, six months and 19 days for:

the discharge of a restricted/prohibited firearm with intent

possessing a weapon contrary to a prohibition order

Police describe O’Blenis as six-feet tall and 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He also has tattoos, including:

a skull, graveyard and prayer hands on his left arm

a skull on his right arm

a skull on his right forearm

Police say he should not be approached.

Anyone with information on O’Blenis’ whereabouts is asked to call the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

