    • Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

    An arrest warrant for Devlin O’Blenis, 33, was issued on March 7, 2024. (Saint John Police Force) An arrest warrant for Devlin O’Blenis, 33, was issued on March 7, 2024. (Saint John Police Force)
    Police in Saint John, N.B., are looking for a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.

    An arrest warrant for 33-year-old Devlin O’Blenis was issued on Thursday.

    Police say O’Blenis was released from an institution in Quebec before failing to report to a community correctional centre in Saint John on Wednesday.

    His last known location is believed to be Moncton that same day.

    He is serving a sentence of a four years, six months and 19 days for:

    • the discharge of a restricted/prohibited firearm with intent
    • possessing a weapon contrary to a prohibition order

    Police describe O’Blenis as six-feet tall and 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

    He also has tattoos, including:

    • a skull, graveyard and prayer hands on his left arm
    • a skull on his right arm
    • a skull on his right forearm

    Police say he should not be approached.

    Anyone with information on O’Blenis’ whereabouts is asked to call the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

