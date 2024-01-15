Man wanted on Nova Scotia-wide warrant arrested: RCMP

Police say a man who was wanted on a provincewide warrant following an assault in Middle Sackville, N.S., has been arrested.

A warrant for the arrest of 31-year-old Daniel Michaud of Oakfield was originally issued on Friday after RCMP investigators made several unsuccessful attempts to find him.

Michaud has been charged with:

assault

assault causing bodily harm

Police did not release any details about his arrest.

Michaud was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Monday morning.

