    • Man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant in New Brunswick arrested

    Thirty-five-year-old William Landry of Point de Bute, N.B., is pictured. (Source: RCMP) Thirty-five-year-old William Landry of Point de Bute, N.B., is pictured. (Source: RCMP)
    A 35-year-old man wanted on a provincewide warrant in New Brunswick was arrested on Saturday.

    Police say William Landry of Point de Bute was wanted for several offences, including fleeing from police.

    Landry is facing multiple charges, including:

    •  dangerous operation of a vehicle
    •  flight from police
    •  mischief over $5,000

